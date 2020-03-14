The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Week in Review: Coronavirus sparks fear and hoarding, sexism in France's kitchens and Marie Curie's 'Radioactive' biopic

Category: World Hits: 0

France votes in municipal elections this weekend that will include electing the mayor of Paris. We also take a peek behind the scenes at the sexism and harassment that can be prevalent in even the most prestigious kitchens and investigate the anxiety, boredom and feelings of isolation that are on the rise as more people stay home amid fears of the coronavirus. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200314-week-in-review-coronavirus-sparks-fear-and-hoarding-sexism-in-france-s-kitchens-and-marie-curie-s-radioactive-biopic

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version