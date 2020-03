Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 13:22 Hits: 9

GENEVA: A total of 152,428 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease have been reported globally as of Sunday (March 15), World Health Organisation (WHO) spokesperson Fadela Chaib told Xinhua. Among confirmed infections, 5,720 patients have died, with the number of affected countries and regions rising to 141, Chaib said.

