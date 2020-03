Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 11:29 Hits: 6

Pope Francis' Holy Week and Easter services, which normally draw tens of thousands of people, will be held without the public attending because of the coronavirus outbreak, a step believed to be unprecedented in modern times.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-vatican-pope-easter-holy-week-no-public-covid-19-12540022