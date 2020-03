Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 12:20 Hits: 5

Berlin is trying to stop Washington from persuading a German company seeking a coronavirus vaccine to move its research to the United States, prompting German politicians to insist no country should have a monopoly on any future vaccine.

