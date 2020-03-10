Immigrants in WA Detention Center Demand Protection from Coronavirus, Not Posters in English

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 12:54 Hits: 0

As the world responds to the COVID-19 outbreak, we look at how the Trump administration’s immigration policies may put everyone at risk. We go to Seattle, Washington, not far from the Life Care Center in the suburb of Kirkland, which was the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak. In nearby Tacoma, Washington, our guest says she saw posters in English only when she went to visit immigrants held in the Northwest Detention Center, which is run by private prison company GEO Group. We speak with Maru Mora-Villalpando, an activist and undocumented immigrant with the groups La Resistencia and Mijente, who issued a call for public health inspections of the Northwest Detention Center, due to the danger of coronavirus within the facility, along with other demands for how ICE should respond to the epidemic.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/3/10/coronavirus_ice