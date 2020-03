Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 20:11 Hits: 3

The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed restrictive measures on another unit of Rosneft, intensifying pressure on the Russian state oil giant over its alleged support of embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/u-s-sanctions-another-rosneft-unit-accusing-it-of-providing-lifeline-to-maduro/30484487.html