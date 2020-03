Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 09:53 Hits: 6

Many American service-industry workers, nurses and students feel exposed in the face of their precarious situations and the US government's bungled response to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has been called "a failure."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-risks-in-us-go-beyond-getting-sick/a-52778611?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf