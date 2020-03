Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 10:12 Hits: 6

Ministers in France and Germany's southern state of Bavaria have urged voters to head to polling stations. The calls come despite shutdowns of public spaces amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in both countries.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/local-elections-in-france-bavaria-proceed-despite-coronavirus-fears/a-52779656?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf