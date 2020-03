Category: World Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 12:47 Hits: 0

Thousands of French security forces fanned out across central Paris on Saturday as anti-government “Yellow Vest” protesters defied a ban on mass gatherings aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200314-french-yellow-vests-defy-coronavirus-measures-to-demonstrate-in-paris-on-eve-of-elections