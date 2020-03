Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 09:24 Hits: 7

Syria’s brutal conflict enters its 10th year Sunday with President Bashar al-Assad’s regime consolidating its hold over a war-wracked country with a decimated economy where foreign powers flex their muscle.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200315-brutal-war-in-syria-rumbles-into-its-tenth-year