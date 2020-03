Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 02:40 Hits: 4

Syria's bloody civil war enters its 10th year with the government of President Bashar al-Assad appearing to be consolidating his hold on power, backed by crucial military and political support from Russia and Iran.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/syria-civil-war-anniversary-russia-turkey-iran-ceasefire-idlib/30488554.html