Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 07:35 Hits: 3

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan has risen to six after two new infections were discovered after the patients arrived from abroad, the Health Ministry said on March 14.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/in-sparsely-hit-central-asia-kazakh-coronavirus-infections-rise-to-six-first-uzbek-case/30488671.html