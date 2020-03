Category: World Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 13:27 Hits: 0

A teenager’s website tracking coronavirus has become one of the most vital resources for people seeking accurate and updated numbers on the pandemic. The URL is nCoV2019.live. We speak with…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/meet-the-17-year-old-behind-a-website-tracking-coronavirus-cases-that-is-now-a-vital-global-resource/