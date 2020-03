Category: World Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 13:36 Hits: 0

Beirut (AFP) – At least 384,000 people have died in Syria, including more than 116,000 civilians, since the war began in March 2011, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/syria-death-toll-384000-after-nine-years-of-war-monitor/