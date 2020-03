Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 00:05 Hits: 4

New Zealand was left reeling when a gunman opened fire on two Christchurch mosques, killing 51. The attacks forced the country to face hard questions that it continues to grapples with, writes journalist Jehan Casinader.

