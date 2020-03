Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 04:45 Hits: 4

The leaders of eight South Asian nations are set to discuss via video conference a strategy to stop the spread of COVID-19. Over 120 cases have so far been reported across the region.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/south-asia-leaders-to-discuss-how-to-tackle-coronavirus/a-52777979?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf