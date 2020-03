Category: World Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 17:34 Hits: 4

Europe’s cherished Schengen network of open internal borders is on the brink of collapse as more and more countries shut their doors in a frantic effort to stave off the coronavirus pandemic, even as experts warn such tactics will delay its spread – but not halt it.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200314-doors-slam-shut-across-borderless-europe-as-coronavirus-spreads