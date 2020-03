Category: World Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 17:50 Hits: 4

President Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, his physician said Saturday, following concerns over his exposure to a disease that has paralyzed the globe.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200314-trump-takes-coronavirus-test-as-us-extends-travel-ban-to-uk-and-ireland