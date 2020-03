Category: World Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 19:08 Hits: 3

France will shut most shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities from midnight on Saturday and people should stay home as much as possible as the spread of coronavirus is accelerating, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced.

