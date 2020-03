Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 07:57 Hits: 4

(Reuters) - France and Spain joined Italy in imposing lockdowns on tens of millions of people, Australia ordered self-isolation of arriving foreigners, and Argentina and El Salvadore extended entry bans as the world sought to contain the spreading coronavirus.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/03/15/lockdowns-self-isolation-and-entry-bans-imposed-to-fight-global-coronavirus-spread