Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 06:34 Hits: 4

The United States said Saturday it was stepping up its fight against the coronavirus and extending a European travel ban to include the United Kingdom and Ireland, while acknowledging that some domestic travel curbs are also being considered.

