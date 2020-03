Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 06:36 Hits: 4

The U.S. city of Hoboken, across the Hudson River from New York City, on Saturday announced a night curfew starting March 16 and ordered bars and restaurants to conduct only delivery services amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-covid-19-hoboken-curfew-city-12539856