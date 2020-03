Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 06:54 Hits: 4

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden has endorsed former rival Elizabeth Warren's plan to reform consumer bankruptcy laws including allowing relief of student loan debt, incorporating proposals by the party's progressive wing into the moderate frontrunner's campaign.

