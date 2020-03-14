WheresMitch trends (again) as bipartisan House bill on coronavirus languishes in Senate's absence

Category: World Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 21:00 Hits: 3

The House of Representatives worked late Friday and into early Saturday to pass—with bipartisan support—a sweeping relief bill to dull the societal impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Donald Trump endorsed the bill, first on Twitter Friday night, and again in his banana-pants press conference on Saturday. Yet H.R. 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, languishes because Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is nowhere to be found after dismissing the Senate on Thursday for a luxurious long weekend ... that won’t end until 5:30 PM Monday.

As Daily Kos Political Director David Nir noted late Friday, the landmark legislation “includes the longtime liberal priority of paid sick leave, as well as enhanced unemployment insurance, increased funds for Medicaid, and provisions to ensure food security” for those affected by the global public health crisis. Despite the House’s marathon efforts, McConnell, who on Wednesday dismissed an early draft of the bill as nothing more than an “ideological wish list,” seems content to enjoy a long weekend instead of convening the Senate to evaluate, debate, and vote on the damn bill, which will affect millions of Americans. McConnell’s inaction and absence have led lawmakers and Americans alike to ask one question: Where’s Mitch?

This, of course, is not the first time this exact question has been asked. New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez set those two words trending, along with other freshmen members of the House, in January 2019, when the much-reviled Kentucky senator was nowhere to be found during the brutal government shutdown.

800,000 workers are missing their paychecks and weÃ¢Â�Â�re pushing to get them paid ASAP. WeÃ¢Â�Â�re here doing our job - the House has voted to reopen government whole or in part several times - so why canÃ¢Â�Â�t we find GOP Senators to ask them do theirs? #WheresMitchpic.twitter.com/FogCPg6ayZ January 16, 2019

Not quite 14 months later, the hunt for the bespectacled human turtle is on again, while, as Ocasio-Cortez notes, human lives are on the line.

Every minute, hour, & day that Fed action is delayed on Coronavirus puts lives at risk. The House has been hammering away at a coronavirus relief package. We just called in every member to vote on & pass a deal at almost 1am.#WheresMitch McConnell? Taking the weekend off. March 14, 2020

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown isn’t using the #WheresMitch hashtag, but he has been vocally protesting McConnell’s dismissal of the Senate since Thursday.

The House-passed package is gathering dust until Senators return on Monday. Americans expect us to do our jobs in times of crisis. Mitch McConnell should never have sent the Senate home. https://t.co/CDHoi7gqQ3 March 14, 2020

The national Democratic Party wasn’t afraid to call the corrupt Senator out.

Thank you, @HouseDemocrats for working into the night to pass the #FamiliesFirst Coronavirus Response Act. Now, Americans need the Senate to act. #WheresMitch? March 14, 2020

The rage is real. This former Marine’s popular account compared military service to McConnell’s refusal to sacrifice a Saturday.

As a young kid, I was willing to give my life for our Great Nation. #MoscowMitch@senatemajldr wonÃ¢Â�Â�t even give up a weekend. #WheresMitchpic.twitter.com/ziiJ9JWfiI March 14, 2020

Daily Kos’ own Kerry Eleveld brought up the beer-loving elephant in the room: McConnell is galavanting with Supreme Court Justice (and accused sexual assailant) Brett Kavanaugh.

Oh. @senatemajldr didn't just skip town in a life/death public health crisis, he skipped town for some QT with Brett KavanaughÃ¢Â�Â�because Brett matters more than preparing the nation for the worst public health crisis in a century. How perfect. #WheresMitch#November2020https://t.co/BcUOmZuuBv March 14, 2020

One student offered a possible solution to help the scattered senators back to work.

Smh if I can do law school over video calls, thereÃ¢Â�Â�s no reason the senate canÃ¢Â�Â�t hold session over video either #WheresMitch March 14, 2020

It’s worth nothing that on Thursday, McConnell claimed to be eager to pass a relief bill, while blaming Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for crafting a bill that would cause delays in aid.

Unfortunately, Speaker PelosiÃ¢Â�Â�s first draft from late last night was off-base. It does not focus immediate relief on affected Americans. It proposes new bureaucracy that would only delay assistance. It wanders into policy areas that are not related to the pressing issues at hand. March 12, 2020

The mostly-useless Trump-enabler from the Bluegrass State did issue a statement about the House-passed bill on Saturday. It didn’t acknowledge the long weekend, and included an odd bit of anticipation for ramping up the work of … cops?

I believe the vast majority of Senators in both parties will agree we should act swiftly to secure relief for American workers, families, and small businesses. I have canceled next week’s state work period so the Senate can work on this urgent legislation and reauthorize key national security tools that law enforcement need to keep us safe.

Apparently, in McConnell’s mind, “swiftly” is defined as “in several days,” displaying a complete lack of urgency.

#WheresMitch By running away from his obligations he is literally killing Americans. pic.twitter.com/R9qiicFMfa March 14, 2020

While he remains somewhat silent about his weekend adventures (though not an apparent trip to the “Houseboat Capital of the World), McConnell did make sure to express some rage about drugs.

.@SenateMajLdr: Grateful to @LMPDÃ¢Â�Â�s brave officers who put themselves in harm's way every day to keep #Kentucky families & communities safe. Illegal drugs are a menace & I support law enforcement's work to root them out. Elaine & I are praying for a speedy recovery.#ThinBlueLinehttps://t.co/eIeZxHIN3V March 13, 2020

So where IS Mitch? He, and Justice Rapey McBeervanaugh, attended a fully ceremonial swearing-in of an already seated, fully unqualified judge, The Courier-Journal of Louisville reports. Why on earth would he work on a public health crisis when there’s a scheduled opportunity to celebrate his successful corruption of the judiciary, plus a chance to bash Democrats?

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell led a conservative chorus on Friday that warned about liberal threats to the U.S. judiciary during a special event in Louisville attended by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. McConnell was one of two speakers at the oath ceremony for U.S. District Judge Justin Walker at the Kentucky Center for the Arts. The GOP leader, who has spearheaded a surge of conservative judge appointments such as Walker under President Donald Trump, reminded audience members how Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, of New York, was in hot water for controversial remarks at a recent abortion rights rally in Washington.

Local Democrats weren’t happy to have their senator in town.

"It’s stunning that while schools are closing and there are major disruptions to everyday life, Mitch McConnell is flying home to attend a cocktail party," Marisa McNee, spokeswoman for the Kentucky Democratic Party, said in a statement Friday. "What our country needs right now is leadership. Sen. McConnell should be in D.C. working to bridge whatever gaps there are to get a robust public health and economic response to COVID-19 passed quickly."

While Americans wait for the shady conservative to return to Washington, there’s some comfort to be had in the fact that many senators never left.

The House took action to put #FamiliesFirst and I am in DC ready to act in the Senate. -Free #coronavirus testing for everyone -Paid sick leave -Expanded unemployment insurance -More fed funds to states for food security and health care Let's get this done NOW. #WheresMitch March 14, 2020

Standing in front of the Capitol on Saturday, ready to work, Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz called McConnell out and emphasized the sense of urgency that McConnell seems to lack.

We simply must reconvene the Senate. No excuses. The virus is not waiting until Monday at 530 pm, and neither should we. pic.twitter.com/55XCUb5oRW March 14, 2020

One popular anti-Trump account dropped my all-time favorite anti-Mitch GIF into the mix, starring Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

If you can't do your job during a national health crisis, just resign now Mitch!#WheresMitch Failing to be the @senatemajldrpic.twitter.com/rO5YEKvuHt March 14, 2020

The outspoken Blumenthal, of course, is also ready to work.

This solid start to confronting a historic national crisis truly puts families first. The SenateÃ¢Â�Â�which should be at work right nowÃ¢Â�Â�must now quickly approve it with the overwhelming bipartisan support that this emergency demands. https://t.co/N4dMlFTILj March 14, 2020

McConnell challenger Amy McGrath, a former Marine, has remained unabashed in her disgust for the traitorous Republican’s absence.

Sen. McConnell is going away for a long weekend without considering legislation to curb this public health crisis. In the Navy, the captain doesnÃ¢Â�Â�t leave the bridge when the ship is under duress. ItÃ¢Â�Â�s a pretty basic leadership principle. https://t.co/g0ImIvTAGl March 12, 2020

Her Twitter timeline shows just how different she’d be, if elected to replace him; as she asked on Friday, “What good is a powerful senator if he fails to lead and work for Kentucky?”

I'm calling on Mitch to cancel his long weekend, get back to work and mitigate the damage of this public health crisis Ã¢Â�Â� which would save lives. pic.twitter.com/zLNid791Is March 13, 2020

It’s not just challengers like McGrath: McConnell’s own constituents are calling him out for hiding from his duty, and calling for an end to his reign in November.

These are shelves in Louisville KY. Instead of working on solutions to the pandemic, our senator is AWOL from Washington #WheresMitch He is up for re-election in November. Let's make sure we never have to wonder where is or isn't again. pic.twitter.com/J0KH34dahw March 14, 2020

Wherever Mitch McConnell may be, Kentuckians in particular are facing a lack of testing resources. As The Courier Journal reported Saturday, the state has only been able to test about 150 patients so far.

Wherever Mitch may be, this is just the latest proof that it’s time to eject him from the Senate. Please give $3 (or more) to our nominee fund to help Democrats and ensure that McConnell won’t be in a position to risk Americans’ safety in 2021.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1927425