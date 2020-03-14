Don't panic, dammit! This week's picks from the Daily Kos Community

Category: World Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 22:30 Hits: 3

Happy Saturday, sweet Community! I hope this finds you well-stocked and healthy, as you hunker down for a couple weeks of social distancing in your home. I haven’t left my house (except to walk my dog) in what seems like forever; thanks to Mark Sumner’s early warning, as well as his ongoing, comprehensive coronavirus coverage, I decided to stock up my house on March 1, so I managed to avoid the frenzied rush on toilet paper.

As any regular reader of this Saturday feature knows, I think I have the best job here: When I’m not working with our superstar Community Contributors, I’m reading the Recent list. I see your fear and your anger, and I see you looking out for one another. That care is just another thing that makes the Daily Kos Community so wonderful. Please do keep it up. If you can support your local communities, please don’t hesitate to do so, and please consider sharing those stories of helping here, so that others might learn from your good example.

We truly are all in this together. We must persevere rather than panic. We must keep our beautiful butts at home if we can, and yes, wash our hands and stop touching our gorgeous faces. That means you. With that, consider my little lecture over! Without (much) further delay, let’s get to this week’s stories.

We’ve got 10 in all this week, and I can’t pretend that they’re all sunshine and frolic. But they’re well-written, and fascinating … and with a couple of limited exceptions, it’s a list that offers a much-needed reprieve from the primary and the pandemic.

Six Months Ago Today, My Wife Died

By billybush

This tautly-told story of a medical crisis manages to be be suspenseful, heartwarming, and rage-inspiring … all at once.

I Saw Magic Today

By Crashing Vor

The nation—and the world—are in crisis, but good things are still happening. This recap of a transformative ceremony will warm your heart.

A color-coded guide to COVID-19 misinformation spread by Donald Trump

By annieli

A lot’s happened since Wednesday, but the errors in Trump’s widely-viewed and very flawed speech do not expire. A quick but essential read.

Boeing Broken: The Marring of THE American Company

By ArkDem14

This journey through Boeing’s transformation and downfall is a primer for business leaders anywhere. There’s still time to do things better than Boeing.

Farewell My Idaho Home

By giddy thing

A poignant look back at a lovely blue life in an oh-so-red state. Idaho wildlife and flora are beautiful, and the included photos are worth your time!

Skull of smallest known dinosaur, weighing just 2 grams, found preserved in amber

By skralyx

One professor called it “the weirdest fossil” she’d ever studied. The size of just two paper clips, this tiny, “bizarre” being is a testament to nature.

RIP to the legendary Vietnam vet who taught Wyoming that men can wear dresses

By ecowyoming

Ever hear of Sissy Goodwin? For years, he opened minds across Wyoming … just by being himself.

COVID-19 is not the flu. Stop saying that it is.

By IndiePundit

This accessible explainer is a great resource for those struggling to understand why it’s not okay to equate the coronavirus with influenza … and offers great fodder for those trying to educate others.

The Inoculation Project: Science Olympiad in Mississippi, robotic arm in Alabama

By nomandates

Every Sunday, the IP launches a new effort to keep science in our poorest public schools. So far, they’ve met over 800 of their oh-so-worthy fundraising goals. This is one of my all-time favorite Daily Kos series!

Death of a Mother

By herbinchi

This vivid recollection of a 29-year-old loss—extra poignant due to the technological limitations of the day—will break your heart and make you call your mama, if you still can.

That’s it for this week, folks. As always, I ask you: Did I miss anything? I’m always open to suggestions throughout the week, whether in the comments or via Kosmail. Until next week, please stay healthy, and stay home. With a nod to the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, don’t panic, if you can … and keep track of your towel. Speaking of, H/T to Aldous J. Pennyfarthing for sending the link to my favorite dolphin song.

Last of all: KEEP WRITING. Your words help make Daily Kos unlike any other place on the internet, and we’re so glad you’re here.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1927493