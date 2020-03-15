Elections become the latest sector of American life to be impacted by the coronavirus

Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 00:30 Hits: 3

The Democratic presidential primary is now shaping up to be wildly disrupted in deference to the coronavirus. Georgia’s March 24 primary has been merged with the May 19 general primary, the state’s elections officials told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Saturday evening. The Peach State is the second state to announce such a move, just a day after Louisiana became the first, moving its April 4 primary to June 20. While voting itself is meant to be a private activity, as the picture above shows, polling places are still somewhat intimate spaces—particularly for poll workers.

Despite Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency on Friday, all four states scheduled to vote on Tuesday have refused to delay their vote, including Florida. “We’re definitely voting,” famously corrupt Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters on Friday, adding “They voted during the Civil War.” Pennsylvania is also opting not to reschedule a three-district special election, also scheduled for Tuesday—even as Gov. Tom Wolf has been calling for the closure of “non-essential” shops in several counties.

From schools to entire sports seasons to Broadway to restaurants, closures and cancellations have skyrocketed in recent days. CNET’s Kent Andrew and Andrew Morse did their best to create a comprehensive list’ even though it doesn’t include schools, yet it’s quite a daunting list.

Click here for the latest updates from the Center for Disease Control.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1927527