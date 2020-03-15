Disbelief soars after Trump's coronavirus results announced—but does one test matter?

Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 03:10 Hits: 8

Skepticism abounds after White House staff claimed Saturday that Donald Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus. In a Saturday evening statement, Dr. Sean P. Conley, Physician to the President, alleges that the test Trump long refused to take was administered after “an in-depth discussion with the President.”

Trump’s chronic dishonesty, his refusal to release medical records, that pesky need for devotion and obedience from those around him, his history of questionable choice in medical professionals and that well-documented exposure last week, at Mar-a-Lago, to multiple people who have since tested positive, has left many people with a reasonable bit of reluctance to believe that Trump actually tested negative, or was even tested at all.

The impeached Republican revealed that he’d been tested during a press conference earlier on Saturday, claiming that his results wouldn’t come back for at least a day. That Trump was tested at all directly contradicts Conley’s Friday memorandum—sent just before midnight—insisting that testing was unnecessary.

Trump says he has been tested for coronavirus but doesnÃ¢Â�Â�t know the results yet pic.twitter.com/0M611Id2XX March 14, 2020

It’s easy to understand why there’s a widespread lack of faith in Trump: He has lied over 16,000 times in just the first three years of his term, according to the Washington Post. He even lied about Google’s involvement in the coronavirus response! It’s what he does.

Thus, it’s no surprise that a quick scan of Twitter, just hours after Conley released his statement, revealed quite a bit of doubt, particularly considering the unique order of events.

The president has tested negative for a test he said he didnÃ¢Â�Â�t need and wouldnÃ¢Â�Â�t take but did take. https://t.co/givQfCoPOm March 14, 2020

Some people brought up previous Trump deceptions.

Jokes abounded.

Of course Trump tested negative to coronavirus. You have to be human to catch it. March 14, 2020

So did predictions.

president trump will be taking a two week vacation to celebrate his negative coronavirus test March 14, 2020

Author Jeffrey Guterman attempted to convince his followers to root for Trump to stay virus-free.

TrumpÃ¢Â�Â�s test is negative for coronavirus, per memo from White House physician, @jdawsey reports. While some of you may have mixed feelings about this, please consider the value of keeping Trump healthy so that he spends a great deal of time in prison. March 14, 2020

Folks were ADAMANT in their inability to believe anything the administration says.

No, the doctor said he "received confirmation that the test was negative." For all we know, they gave Trump a home pregnancy stick and he peed on it. We'll know one way or another in a week or two. But I don't believe a f*cking WORD these people say. Not one word. https://t.co/xuot5fMaQm March 15, 2020

Even scammers appear to recognize scammers.

IÃ¢Â�Â�m positive that TrumpÃ¢Â�Â�s negative test never actually happened March 14, 2020

The integrity of Trump’s medical team was a common point of contention.

Call me a cynic, but the doctors who pretend Donald Trump only weighs 239lbs & took 1/2 of his annual physical on a random Saturday many months earlier than was planned, could be lying when they say he tested negative for the #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/OX3IERrj0o March 14, 2020

Nobody seems willing to just take Conley’s word for it.

If Trump can spend years demanding Obama's original birth certificate, we can demand visual proof of a conducted #COVID19 test & the negative results. pic.twitter.com/m42XATMIsd March 14, 2020

NBC contributor and New York Times White House correspondent Annie Karni pointed out a sober truth: Trump has no credibility.

The immediate skepticism from Trump critics about his negative coronavirus test is the latest reminder of how he has squandered the credibility he needs in a moment of national emergency Ã¢Â�Â� especially when it come to his health. March 15, 2020

Radio host Josh Barro agreed on the (lack of) credibility front, but was open to the possibility that Conley was telling the truth.

Look, I think the WH statement that Trump tested negative for coronavirus is probably true. But getting people to believe these statements when theyÃ¢Â�Â�re important is a reason they shouldnÃ¢Â�Â�t have lied about his weight. March 14, 2020

CBS’ David Begnaud seemed to take the test results at face value, but expressed frustration that Trump got his alleged results in HOURS while other Americans are waiting for days.

NOW: White House says President Trump's test results for #COVIDÃ£Â�Â¼19 was negative. If only every American could get their results back within less than 24 hours. The people of Puerto Rico waited five days to get word of 3 positive cases despite some challenges with the samples. pic.twitter.com/zMd9gaoqHQ March 14, 2020

It’s unclear where Trump’s test was processed, if it does exist. However, there are facilities who have developed rapid testing—the University of Nebraska, for example, can deliver results in four to six hours! Regardless of what you believe, it’s important to remember what Dr. Deborah Birx, member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force said earlier on Saturday: It does not actually matter if Trump’s Friday test came back negative.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said that even if a person has a negative coronavirus test, Ã¢Â�Â�that means youÃ¢Â�Â�re negative that dayÃ¢Â�Â� and they shouldnÃ¢Â�Â�t let up on taking precautions to prevent infection. https://t.co/XQUu2uxgChpic.twitter.com/QewsM7vzNP March 14, 2020

All jesting aside, please remember that everyone—including Donald Trump—should continue best practices to flatten the curve. As usual, the impeached president, with all his handshaking and podium touching and microphone adjusting, is not a good role model in this situation. It’s reasonable to have little to no faith in Trump’s ability to lead the nation through this crisis, considering his war on science, as well as his commitment to never looking weak, and always insisting that he is the “best” at everything.

With such an inept leader at the federal helm, it’s on us. Look out for one another, and remember: There will always be helpers.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1927543