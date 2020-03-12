Italy's Darkest Hour : Life Grinds to a Halt Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, as Death Toll Spikes

Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 12:53 Hits: 0

We get an update from Italy, where 60 million people are under an unprecedented nationwide lockdown and the death toll has increased to at least 827, rising by 31% in just 24 hours. Authorities ordered all shops closed except food markets and pharmacies. Italy’s economy has all but ground to a halt, with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte describing the outbreak as the country’s “darkest hour.” Italian journalist Antonella Serrecchia joins us from Milan, where she is a reporter for the online magazine The Vision.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/3/12/italy_coronavirus_lockdown