Category: World Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 15:16 Hits: 4

One of the many consequences of the coronavirus pandemic is that large gatherings of people are starting to be canceled around the country. Sooner or later, wrote Michael Kruse for…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/trumps-campaign-and-psyche-are-threatened-as-coronavirus-takes-away-his-rallies-report/