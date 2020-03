Category: World Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 15:36 Hits: 4

During his Friday afternoon press event—an event that seemed focused entirely on pumping up the stock market by name dropping as many corporations as possible—Donald Trump claimed that Google was…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/trumps-google-coronavirus-website-lie-may-be-the-ultimate-in-simply-making-stuff-up/