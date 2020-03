Category: World Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 09:54 Hits: 4

A White House doctor says the US president is not required to be tested for COVID-19 despite meeting two infected Brazilian delegates at a dinner party. The physician classified their handshakes as "low risk."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/donald-trump-doesn-t-need-coronavirus-test-despite-exposure-doctor/a-52770735?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf