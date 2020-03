Category: World Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 16:22 Hits: 8

Dozens of Hindu activists in India hosted a cow urine drinking party. Some members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party have claimed that cow urine and dung can prevent and cure COVID-19.

