Category: World Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 15:28 Hits: 7

Coronavirus has brought with it an outbreak of false information. It's spread all over the world, including in the continents thus far least affected by the virus, like Africa. Our Observers journalists take a look at some of the fake news spreading online through photos and videos.

Read more http://contrib.observers.france24.com/content/20200313-outbreak-false-information-coronavirus-covid-19-debunked