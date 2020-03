Category: World Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 16:27 Hits: 11

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria will postpone parliamentary elections to May 20 from April 13 as a precautionary step against the spread of coronavirus, a statement from the president's office said on Saturday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/03/15/syria-to-delay-parliamentary-elections-to-may-20-on-coronavirus-concerns