Category: World Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 13:22 Hits: 4

MADRID: Spain confirmed more than 1,500 new cases of coronavirus between Friday (Mar 13) and Saturday (Mar 14) raising its total to 5,753 cases, the second-highest number in Europe after Italy. The country was expected to declare a state of emergency on Saturday to try to mobilise resources to ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/spain-counts-1-500-new-covid-19-cases-in-one-day-12538636