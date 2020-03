Category: World Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 07:59 Hits: 12

Diana Hernandez has one foot in the Ivy League, where she’s an assistant professor of sociomedical sciences at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, and another in the grittier…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/disaster-socialism-will-coronavirus-crisis-finally-change-how-americans-see-the-safety-net/