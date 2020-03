Category: World Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 18:21 Hits: 0

As COVID-19 cuts a wide swathe of panic, the experts who beat Ebola in West Africa are looking on, knowingly. China and Italy are to the pandemic what Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia were to the epidemic of 2014 – 2016.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-the-lessons-to-learn-from-ebola/a-52759301?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf