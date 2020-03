Category: World Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 06:40 Hits: 4

Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan, Guinea and Mauritania all confirmed their first cases of the new coronavirus on Friday, giving the disease a foothold in 19 countries on the African continent.

