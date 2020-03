Category: World Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 07:08 Hits: 5

US President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency as the World Health Organization named Europe the new epicenter of the coronavirus, with countries sealing borders, shutting schools and canceling events in a frenzied attempt to slow the ballooning pandemic.

