Category: World Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 13:56 Hits: 0

There is no telling how long it will take to bring the COVID-19 coronavirus under control, or how many people will be affected. But African governments, in cooperation with communities and international actors, can take steps now to limit the damage – and lay the foundations for a healthier, more resilient future.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/africa-covid-19-coronavirus-preparedness-by-arkebe-oqubay-2020-03