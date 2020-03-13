The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Grotesque Level of Greed': Owned by World's Richest Man Jeff Bezos, Whole Foods Wants Workers to Pay for Colleagues' Sick Leave During Coronavirus Pandemic

Jon Queally, staff writer
"Runaway capitalism is when Whole Foods suggests employees trade vacation time to address coronavirus rather than offer paid leave, all while the CEO rakes in ~$15 million a year in stocks, benefits, and more."

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/03/13/grotesque-level-greed-owned-worlds-richest-man-jeff-bezos-whole-foods-wants-workers?cd-origin=rss

