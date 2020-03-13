Detroit residents long unable to afford running water finally get help as coronavirus spreads

Category: World Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 22:30 Hits: 3

Thousands of Detroit residents have had to face the growing threat of the coronavirus without running water until recently. The city announced this week it would be restoring water services to residents who, in some cases, have struggled to afford the cost of water since 2014, according toThe Guardian. That’s the year water rates in Detroit spiked 8.7% because the city’s water utility shifted costs incurred from leaking and aging pipes into the laps of customers.

About 33,000 homes had water services cut that year, according to The Detroit News. In 2019, 23,000 of the city’s residents were still without water, the newspaper reported. So when Abdul El-Sayed, a 2018 Michigan gubernatorial candidate, got wind of the city’s decision to finally restore water to residents, he tweeted Monday: "About damn time. It's been six years since the U.N. declared Detroit water shutoffs an insult to human rights."

Detroit City Council President Pro Tem Mary Sheffield announced last month her legal staff had started drafting a resolution to urge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to stop denying residents water services and declare a public health crisis. Sheffield told The Detroit Free Press that "people are fed up now" with a lack of action to make water more affordable, and declaring a state of emergency could help attract funding. "All of the water rights advocates are demanding that we submit and pass a resolution urging the governor to declare a crisis," Sheffield said.

Public health conditions have only worsened since Sheffield made the statements a month ago. The governor declared a state of emergency Tuesday after two cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Michigan, according to a press release from Whitmer's office. “We are taking every step we can to mitigate the spread of the virus and keep Michiganders safe,” Whitmer said in the release. The state of Michigan now plans to cover the costs of providing 30 days of water services for residents who can't afford to pay water bills, after which residents in need can opt in to a program to keep their water on by paying $25 a month, city and state officials announced Monday. “As long as COVID-19 remains a health concern, no Detroit resident should have concerns about whether their water service will be interrupted,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said in a news release.

The World Health Organization contends that having safe water, sanitation, and hygienic conditions is “essential to protecting human health” during the coronavirus pandemic. "Frequent and proper hand hygiene is one of the most important measures that can be used to prevent infection with the COVID-19 virus," the organization said.

RELATED: WHO official declares the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic

For that reason, some cities, including Atlanta and Seattle, have vowed to continue providing residents with water services even if they can’t afford to pay water bills. Although Georgia only has 31 reported cases of the coronavirus compared to Washington’s more than 340, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms ordered the commissioner of Watershed Management Wednesday to refrain from cutting off water services for 60 days, even if residents are unable to pay their water bills. “The health and wellbeing of Atlanta residents is at the forefront of everything we do as a city,” Bottoms said in a press release. “Access to water is paramount in the prevention of COVID-19 or any infectious health threat and no one should be deprived of this fundamental resource because of an inability to pay.”

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Tuesday that Seattle also won't be shutting off water or electricity services during the coronavirus pandemic. “We’re keeping our utilities on for the duration of the COVID-19 civil emergency in Seattle,” Mayor Jenny Durkan told The Seattle Times. So far at least 29 people have been reported dead in Washington resulting from the coronavirus. That far outpaces every other state in the nation, according to The New York Times.

Total number of confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases at each Tuesday: Jan. 14 Ã¢Â�Â� 0 Jan. 21 Ã¢Â�Â� 1 Jan. 28 Ã¢Â�Â� 5 Feb. 4 Ã¢Â�Â� 11 Feb. 11 Ã¢Â�Â� 14 Feb. 18 Ã¢Â�Â� 25 Feb. 25 Ã¢Â�Â� 59 Mar. 3 Ã¢Â�Â� 125 Mar. 10 Ã¢Â�Â� 1,004https://t.co/74QzWYbn1p March 11, 2020

The newspaper reported there are so many more cases in Washington because the virus went undetected there for weeks in one case, and in another case, it spread at a long-term care facility with a more vulnerable population. The state is also doing more testing for the virus than other locations, The New York Times reported. “We are dealing with the most serious outbreak of Covid-19 anywhere in the nation,” Dow Constantine, a King County, Washington, executive told the newspaper. “Our actions are forming the model that will be followed in other parts of the country.”

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1926774