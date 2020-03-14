The House just passed a bill to fight the coronavirus. Where's Mitch McConnell's Senate? On vacation

Category: World Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 04:54 Hits: 4

Nancy Pelosi struck a deal with the Trump administration on a landmark bill that will strike a major blow in the fight against the outbreak of COVID-19. It passed by a vote of 363-40-1. The bill includes the longtime liberal priority of paid sick leave, as well as enhanced unemployment insurance, increased funds for Medicaid, and provisions to ensure food security. She then promptly led the House in passing the bill into law.

So where’s Mitch McConnell and the Senate? Enjoying a long weekend at home. Stunningly, incomprehensibly, Senate Republicans adjourned their business on Thursday afternoon and won’t return until Monday. Democrats have demanded the Senate majority leader come back to address the crisis, but he’s nowhere to be found.

Trump’s inaction has already cost us gravely. McConnell going AWOL at our hour of greatest need will harm us even further. The coronavirus waits for no human. If they had any decency, Senate Republicans would reconvene at once and pass the House’s bill.

