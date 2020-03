Category: World Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 19:53 Hits: 7

The three human traffickers were responsible for the death of 3-year-old Syrian refugee Alan Kurdi and five others. Images of Kurdi's body made international headlines in 2015 during the European migration crisis.

