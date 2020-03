Category: World Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 00:19 Hits: 8

Guatemala is blocking arrivals from the US and Canada after the country confirmed its first case of coronavirus. Until now, Latin America and Africa had been largely untouched by the virus. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-latest-guatemala-bans-us-entries-as-cases-spike-in-latin-america/a-52769070?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf