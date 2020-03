Category: World Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 03:48 Hits: 8

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador has denied allegations that former finance minister Lim Guan Eng's son has been detained in Singapore.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/03/14/igp-denies-guan-eng039s-son-was-arrested