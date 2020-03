Category: World Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 03:55 Hits: 11

PETALING JAYA: Those who attended the Fatwa Halal forum in Labuan on March 5 have been urged to go to Membedai Health Clinic in Labuan for immediate Covid-19 screening.

