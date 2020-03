Category: World Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 18:01 Hits: 6

As long as US President Donald Trump remains in office, it is difficult to envisage any credible international effort to resolve the financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, there is now every reason to expect a long and severe global recession.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/donald-trump-covid19-global-recession-by-anders-aslund-2020-03