NBA’s Kevin Love pledges $100K for arena workers’ lost income, challenges other players to do same

Category: World Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 01:30 Hits: 7

On Wednesday night, the National Basketball Association (NBA) made the unprecedented announcement that it would be suspending all games indefinitely after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus. While NBA talent and ownership will lose some money, most of their finances are secure thanks to their guaranteed contracts—but this is not true for the thousands of people who work at the arenas. Cleveland 19 reports that Cleveland Cavaliers all-star Kevin Love is trying to set a good example by showing his support for the Cavaliers’ arena staff and committing $100,000 to help them out during this work stoppage.

On his Instagram account, Love posted an image of him with arena workers, and wrote that “Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming.” He explained that he felt the NBA has shown a progressive attitude in recent years toward the community they entertain, and hoped others would join him in lending their support.

He also made a plea to people in general to be compassionate and understanding in their treatment and view of others, as we all have different ways of dealing with stress. “It's important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat. Be kind to one another,” Love said. “Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don't feel the same.”

The Cavaliers organization, inspired by Love and the Dallas Maverick’s owner Mark Cuban, say they are working on a plan that would allow them to pay hourly wage workers from the arena. Cuban’s plan promises to continue paying Maverick arena staff through until at least the end of March.

And New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson is adding his name to the list of NBA stars pledging their help to arena workers and staff who will be hit hard financially by the suspension of games. Williamson posted a message to his Instagram account, saying that he has felt a lot of support from fans and staff at the arena, since joining the NBA, and that “My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have, and so today I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days.”

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1926937