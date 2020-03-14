Women-led activist organizations unite in demanding that Democratic candidate select a woman VP

Category: World Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 02:00 Hits: 8

With no women left in the race, women are joining together to demand that the eventual Democratic presidential nominee choose a woman as a running mate. In a letter to the Democratic National Committee, dozens of women and women-led organizations argue that a woman on the ticket is necessary to beat Donald Trump in the upcoming election. “Democratic victory in 2020 will depend on record-breaking participation by women,” the letter reads. “Women are the backbone of the Democratic party. Women are a majority of Democratic voters, volunteers, and donors.”

In addition to demanding a woman on the presidential ticket, the letter called for five other commitments, including addressing economic issues that focus on women within the new president’s first 100 days in office, according to Politico. The letter follows a Democratic presidential primary during which six women with the potential to be president dropped out of the race, leaving two white male Democratic candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

According to CNN, more than 50% of the U.S. population is made up of women; women also make up at least half of the labor force and nearly two-thirds of minimum-wage workers. Women dominate the population of law and medical students. Over the last few years, women have made history with electoral firsts throughout the country, especially in the U.S. House of Representatives. Pew Research Center data shows that a record number of not just women, but women of color, were elected in 2018.

Women are at the forefront of activism on not only political and social issues, but also environmental issues worldwide. Despite the educational opportunities available in the U.S., the country ranks 53rd in bridging the gender gap in politics, economics, health, and education disparities globally. Underrepresentation in both business and political leadership roles contributed to the U.S. falling back two ranks this year, data from the Global Gender Gap Report 2020 shows.

The letter calls for representation and candidates that commit to including diverse voices. According to the letter, in order for Democrats to succeed, they must not only have a woman on the presidential ticket but also uplift women by including them in staff, investing in women-led engagement, and appointing women to the presidential Cabinet. Meeting with women from every community, including those identifying with diverse ethnic, racial, religious, and sexual orientation groups, to create influential platforms is also important.

The letter emphasizes the importance of unity among all women and of intersectional feminism.“Our issues cannot wait. We act together to save our planet, our democracy, our communities, our healthcare, our jobs, our families and ourselves. Progressive change is only possible—and sustainable—if women continue to participate in record numbers. We will encourage women to run for office, work to create opportunities for women to hold leadership roles in campaigns and government, and strive to break down barriers so women continue to engage in our political process. This is only the beginning. Women are leading and standing together.”

Those who have added their signatures to the letter hope that it will not only encourage the Democratic Party to select a female vice-presidential nominee but also unify the party."A lot of people are wondering what's going to be the difference this time in 2020, and can the Democrats really pull together a coalition to win. And what's different is that women have been leading for the past four years,” Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, told CNN. “If women can hear their issues in this election and actually feel ownership of it, then it’s more likely that it’s not just activist women who turn out for this election.”

Women are playing an increasingly important role in the outcomes of elections, political engagement, and policy work. With the rise of women in Congress, Americans have seen progress in health care and other issues affecting the entire country. Often women are the leading forces behind immigration rights, civil rights, and other equality-based movements. In the last four years, the U.S. has seen a number of electoral firsts, from the first Muslim woman in Congress to the first woman nominee of a major party in a presidential election. Women have emerged as a powerful force: Our time will come, and like those before us, nevertheless, we will persist.

In the first meeting of its kind, a coalition of women’s advocacy groups will come together on the eve of the Democratic National Convention in July to raise the influence of female political leaders and voters. Hosts of the event include abortion rights groups and political organizations, including those that foster the participation of women of color in politics, The New York Times reported.

According to the organizers, the meeting aims to have party members focus more on issues affecting women including sexual harassment, reproductive justice, healthcare, and equal pay. “It felt important to do something that brought women’s groups together,” Ilyse Hogue said, president of the abortion-rights organization Naral Pro-Choice America. “We’re all coming to grips with the fact that there is some deep-seated stuff we have to deal with as a country in order to not just elect a woman but create policy that is centered around women.”

